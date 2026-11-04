A Ukrainian drone struck a minibus in Russia’s Belgorod region on Wednesday, killing a man, a woman and an 8-year-old boy, according to local authorities. The three were members of the same family.

The regional administration reported the deaths in a post on Telegram. It said the vehicle was hit in the Soldatskoye community, close to the border with Ukraine.

A second minibus was hit by a Ukrainian drone on Tuesday in the Videnskaya community of the same region. Four people were injured, a woman and three children, the administration said.

Belgorod has come under repeated drone and shelling attacks since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russian officials regularly report civilian casualties in the region, while Ukraine rarely comments on individual strikes on Russian territory.

The information comes from the Russian regional authorities and has not been independently verifie