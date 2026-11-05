Trade unions on Thursday continued discussions with the state health services (Okypy) over outstanding labour issues and averting planned industrial action in the health sector in an effort to halt plans for a 48-hour strike announced by the unions earlier this week.

Trade unions SEK, PEO, DEOK, Pasydi, Pasyki and Pasyno had scheduled the strike for November 10 and 11 to protest the non-implementation of provisions included in their collective agreement that ended in 2025 – such as pay rises – and the deadlock in negotiations to renew it.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, general secretary of Pasyek-PEO Stavros Andreou said there had been serious disagreements between the unions and Okypy, but that, “following yesterday’s discussions, it appears that many of these disagreements have been overcome”.

He said one of the main points of disagreement concerned the way salary increments would be granted, which the unions had not accepted. It has now been agreed that general salary increases will be introduced for 2026 and 2027.

Another key demand concerned placing employees on formal salary scales. Andreou said that, following Wednesday’s discussions, “a commitment had been made to hold intensive negotiations on the issue in 2027, with a view to implementation in 2028”.

He added that the absence of organisational structures had also been raised, with a similar commitment to discuss the matter in 2027 and implement the agreed arrangements in 2028.

“Depending on developments following today’s Okypy board meeting, we hope to meet tomorrow to be briefed and confirm what has been agreed. However, the situation remains fluid,” Andreou said.

Meanwhile, Okypy spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said that the organisation was awaiting the final approval of the board of directors to proceed with further negotiations.

“We had a meeting yesterday and made some decisions which will be sent board of directors today for the approval,” Charilaou told the Cyprus Mail.

He said that the decision of the board of directors was expected on Thursday and would determine the further proceedings.

“Once board approves it, we will send to the unions and then wait for the response,” he said.

Okypy had on Wednesday expressed optimism negotiations over a new collective agreement for its employees could reach a positive conclusion by the end of the week, with Charilaou describing recent meetings as having taken place in a “constructive and positive atmosphere”.

“The meeting gave the organisation the opportunity to present and explain its positions, answer questions raised and carefully listen to the views, concerns and reservations of employee representatives,” he said.

Charilaou added that the exchange of views and willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue had created the conditions for a mutually acceptable agreement.

“Following the meeting, we are optimistic that the consultations will reach a positive conclusion by the end of the week, accompanied by the suspension of the announced industrial action, allowing the process of signing the new collective agreement to move forward for the benefit of employees and the smooth operation of the organisation,” he said.

The dispute concerns the implementation of the collective agreement that expired in 2025, particularly salary scales and staffing structures, as well as disagreements over its renewal for 2026 and 2027.

The agreement covers around 1,600 employees, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and administrative and technical staff.

The unions had announced the strike after negotiations deadlocked over how salary scales would be implemented from 2028 onwards.