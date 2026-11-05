Thursday starts off mainly fine, with clouds gathering in the afternoon bringing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the mountains and to the east.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and along the coast a moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 24C inland and along the coast, and 14C in the highest mountains.

Thursday night will be cloudy with isolated showers.

Winds will be a katabatic gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 16C inland and along the coast, and 7C in the highest mountains.

Friday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms with hail, particularly in the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy with isolated showers.

Temperatures will be gradually dropping over the weekend to below the seasonal average.