The possible acquisition of a special aircraft for the airlifting of patients, as well as financial support for patients and their families travelling abroad for treatment were at the centre of the discussion of the health ministry’s budget for 2027 on Friday.

Addressing the MPs, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said that the issue of air transportation, including the acquisition of an air ambulance aircraft were under consideration with a final decision depending on the actual needs and number of patients who require treatment abroad.

Charalambides said that patients who have received treatment from specialised doctors abroad in the past should be able to continue their treatment, however, clarified that relevant medical documentation was required to proof that the specific treatment could not be offered in Cyprus.

He referred to the evaluation of the existing financial support scheme for families seeking treatment abroad. Currently families earning over €100,000 are not eligible for financial support however the ministry spokesperson told the Cyprus Mail that the government is considering removing all income criteria.

This, he said could include possible advance payments to limit financial burdens on families until the completion of compensation procedures such as the arrangement of flight tickets through specific travel agencies, as well as the coverage of the expenses for the first days of the families’ stay abroad.

Charalambides underscored that the ministry’s goal was to develop a more effective and comprehensive regulatory framework which responded to the needs of patients and their families whilst considering the state’s budgetary capabilities.

The debate about the external airlifting of patients has been ongoing for many years.

In September, the health insurance organisation (HIO) once again reiterated their call for Cyprus to obtain an own air ambulance to limit dependency on Greece as the major provider of external air lifting services for the Republic.

According to patients’ association (Osak), an approximate €2.6 million are spent on such services each year with the number of patients requiring airlifts abroad amounting to around 100 within the past ten months.

Osak said that the cases primarily concern critically ill patients and organ transplants, as well as infants under 30 days of age that require timely and special treatment which is not offered in Cyprus.

The debate reignited in February when a patient missed his lung transplant abroad because none of the collaborating airlines could carry out the flight.