Friday remains cloudy throughout the day, with local showers and isolated thunderstorms with hailstones, mainly in the mountains and to the east.

Winds will be a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and in thunderstorm areas a moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 24C inland and along the coast, and 14C in the highest mountains.

Friday night will continue cloudy with isolated showers along the coast.

Winds will be a northwest to north gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 12C inland, 14C along the coast and 6C in the highest mountains.

Rainy weather continues into the weekend, with skies clearing on Monday.

Temperatures will continue to drop till Sunday to below the seasonal average.