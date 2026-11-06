A yellow weather warning has been issued for isolated strong thunderstorms on Friday afternoon, the meteorology department said.

The storm will mainly affect mountains, southern and eastern areas between 1pm and 5pm.

Rainfall may reach 35-50mm per hour, with hail and strong wind gusts also possible.

Rainy weather is set to continue into the weekend, with skies clearing on Monday.

Temperatures will continue to drop till Sunday to below the seasonal average.