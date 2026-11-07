Police have urged motorists to avoid the historic centre of Nicosia on Saturday, when Apoel holds a day of events for the club’s centenary, with road closures possible along the route of a torch relay.

Fan Day begins at the Apoel building at 5pm, and at 6pm a torch relay sets off from the former Hadjiioannou pastry shop on Ledras street, passing along Makarios avenue and finishing at the club’s headquarters on Limassol avenue.

Police say temporary traffic regulations or closures may be introduced “to ensure the safe conduct of the event”.

Police expect heavy attendance and say emergency traffic measures may be applied after hours if officers judge them necessary for security and public order.

The public has been asked to plan journeys in advance and follow police instructions.

On Sunday, Eleftherias square and the old town hall will be lit in the club’s blue and yellow at Apoel’s request.

The municipal council approved the move with the votes of all councillors except those from Akel, who voted against.

The split drew criticism from former Strovolos mayor Andreas Papacharalambous, who said the matter should never have gone to a vote.

The club’s supporters have repeatedly drawn disciplinary action over the years, for in February 2024, Apoel were thrown out of the Cypriot Cup after a tie against Nea Salamina was abandoned because of fan violence.

In 2022, the football association punished Apoel and Apollon after violent incidents around a match between them.

In October 2013, Uefa fined Apoel €45,000 for offensive banners and fireworks at a Europa League match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Most Apoel fans maintain strong ties with right-wing parties, while Omonia’s supporters are largely backed by Akel.