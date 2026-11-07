Isolated showers and a possible thunderstorm are forecast for Saturday afternoon, mainly over Troodos, before temperatures drop from Sunday.

According to the met office, Saturday will be partly cloudy at times, with highs of around 25C in Nicosia and Limassol, and 14C in Troodos.

Saturday night will be mainly clear, with moderate winds that may occasionally turn strong.

Temperatures will fall on Sunday to below average for the time of year and stay at that level on Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday will be partly cloudy at times, with isolated showers possible in the afternoon, mainly over Troodos.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be mainly fine, with spells of increased cloud.