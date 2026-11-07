Local authorities in Tylliria have warned of organised protests if a new crossing point is agreed without first opening one at Kokkina, after reports that a crossing at Kambos is being discussed in its place.

Polis Chrysochous municipality and Tylliria communities issued a joint statement on Saturday saying the reported plan contradicted assurances given by President Nikos Christodoulides.

They claim he promised in public and private meetings not to agree to any new crossing unless Kokkina was included.

“We will not accept Kokkina being sidelined or replaced as part of any other arrangement,” they said.

They described a crossing at Kambos, in the Tsakistra area, as no equivalent for “a region with different needs”.

Nikos Kleanthous, who chairs the Tylliria community council cluster, said the communities were consulting Polis municipality on next steps.

“There can be no new agreement on crossing points that bypasses the Kokkina crossing,” he said.

He also objected to Turkish troops passing through the area while Kokkina stays closed.

The statement said patience had “run out” and called on Christodoulides to clarify his position, whilst stressing that though they wanted no confrontation, the communities would not be “spectators”.

The warning follows efforts to finalise four new crossings, those being Athienou to Aglandjia, proposed by the Greek Cypriot side, Mia Milia and Louroujina, proposed by the Turkish Cypriot side, and a fourth in the Lefka area near Kambos as an alternative to Kokkina.

Any progress could be announced after Monday’s meeting between Christodoulides, Holguin and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman.

Tylliria is a remote north-western region, with its road links to Paphos and Nicosia having been cut by the closed Kokkina enclave since the 1960s.

In August 1964 the National Guard attacked the Turkish Cypriot enclave, and Turkey intervened with air strikes and napalm.

In 1976 all of Kokkina’s Turkish Cypriot residents were moved to Yialousa in the occupied north, and the enclave has since functioned as a military camp for Turkish forces.

Former Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar ruled out a crossing there, calling it a “sacred area” and a military base.

Turkish Cypriots hold annual ceremonies at Kokkina, travelling through the Limnitis crossing for the August commemorations.

Christodoulides’ earlier package included a plan for Kokkina, Louroujina, Mia Milia and Athienou-Aglandjia to be announced at an enlarged conference.