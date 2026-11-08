Britain’s culture minister, Lisa Nandy, said on Sunday there was still a problem with sexual abuse in the media industry after Russell Brand, once a high-profile comedian and actor, was convicted of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three more.

Brand’s conviction on Thursday renewed scrutiny of how Britain’s entertainment industry has treated well-known performers accused of abusing their power, with some women saying they feared speaking out could harm their careers.

Asked whether there was still a problem with exploitation and sexual abuse in the media and entertainment industries, Nandy told the BBC: “Yes, I do, and I think hand on heart I can’t say to you as the culture secretary that this is not happening today and in fact, if I had to wager, I would say it is.”

She said people have come forward to her to make allegations, but often women were fearful of challenging their employers because “speaking up has a very heavy cost”.

Brand, the former husband of US pop singer Katy Perry, is facing a lengthy jail term after his conviction and Britain’s top police officer said on Friday he was likely to face further allegations as more victims come forward.

Britain’s Channel 4 cancelled “Married at First Sight UK” earlier this month following a review prompted by serious allegations of misconduct during the making of the reality show. The broadcaster removed all previous seasons of the show in May after a BBC report detailed allegations of rape by two women during filming.

“Time is up,” Nandy said. “It really is time for the media industry to take this seriously.”