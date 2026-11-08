Seventy-five-year old Militsa Fanti died on Saturday afternoon after being involved in an accident while foraging, police said n Sunday.

The accident took place at 3.50pm while she had gone to visit a relative in the Morphou area to pick mushrooms.

Under circumstances that are still being investigated, she fell into a ravine resulting in a serious head injury.

The pensioner was taken by hospital to Nicosia general hospital, where she later died.

Police are continuing investigations.