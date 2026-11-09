The House speakers of Cyprus, Egypt and Greece will meet in Nicosia on Wednesday to adopt a joint declaration on “peace and cooperation” in the Levant, parliament announced on Monday.

House Speaker Annita Demetriou will host her counterparts Hesham Badawy of Egypt and Nikitas Kaklamanis of Greece for the second trilateral meeting of the three bodies.

The talks will examine how parliamentary diplomacy can “help build peace and stability in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean”.

The discussion will also consider energy as “a driver of regional cooperation”, as well as “focusing on strengthening parliamentary ties”.

The foreign ministry’s permanent secretary Theodora Konstantinidou will speak on diplomacy, and the meeting shall also be attended by Energy Minister Michalis Damianos.