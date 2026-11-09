The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Monday warned investors and members of the public about misleading emails impersonating the exchange, urging recipients to check senders’ addresses carefully before responding.

The CSE said it had become aware of cases in which emails were being circulated that appeared to originate from the exchange but had not, in fact, been sent by it.

The exchange stressed that its official email address is [email protected], advising the public and market participants to be particularly cautious of messages using names or email addresses that resemble its own.

The warning comes as the exchange seeks to prevent recipients from being misled by communications falsely presented as official CSE correspondence.

It urged anyone receiving suspicious emails to verify the sender’s address rather than relying on the name or appearance of the message.