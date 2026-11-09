Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said on Monday that he would present a new proposal capable of “fundamentally changing the dynamics” of the Cyprus negotiations, ahead of a crucial trilateral meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides and UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin.

In a written statement issued by his office shortly before the 11am meeting, Erhurman said the Turkish Cypriot side had prepared a package of “bridge-building” proposals that took into account not only its own demands but also the positions of the Greek Cypriot side.

“We will put forward a new proposal of considerable significance and potential, one that could fundamentally change the dynamics of the process and influence the approaches adopted,” he said.

Erhurman did not disclose the details of the new proposal, saying a comprehensive briefing would follow the meeting.

“Our objective is to achieve positive outcomes from this meeting,” he said.

“To this end, we have prepared a package of ‘bridge-building’ proposals on the issues discussed to date, taking into account not only our own demands but also the views of the Greek Cypriot side on those issues.”

He added that Holguin had previously been informed that such a package was being prepared, although its contents had not been disclosed.

“As I have stated, our objective is to secure positive outcomes from this meeting and pave the way for the next steps,” he said.

His statement follows a report in Turkish Cypriot newspaper Yeni Duzen on Monday that the Turkish Cypriot side would arrive at the meeting with a comprehensive package of confidence-building measures, including compromise proposals aimed at overcoming longstanding disagreements.

Citing its sources, the newspaper reported that the package would go beyond the opening of new crossing points and demining, the two issues that have dominated recent discussions.

According to Yeni Duzen, the proposals take into account previous requests made by both the United Nations and the Greek Cypriot leadership, including issues raised during earlier meetings in New York and recommendations contained in UN reports.

The newspaper described the package as having a “bridge-building” character, with new elements being introduced for the first time.

It reported that the Turkish Cypriot side hopes progress on confidence-building measures will create momentum for a high-level trilateral meeting involving UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, followed by an informal 5+1 meeting.

The developments come amid pressure from Holguin, who has warned that the prospects for further negotiations depend on the willingness of the two leaders to deliver tangible results.

Yeni Duzen quoted the UN envoy as saying in recent interviews that confidence-building measures were a necessary first step towards renewed negotiations.

“The first step on the road to negotiations is confidence-building measures. Without them, there will be no 5+1,” she was quoted as saying.

“If there is no result at the table, I will submit my report to the secretary-general saying ‘absolutely nothing was achieved’, and my mission will come to an end.”

Among the issues already under discussion are proposals for new crossing points at Mia Milia, Louroujina-Lympia, Pyroi-Athienou-Aglandjia and Kampos-Karavostasi.

The agenda also includes demining operations covering an area of 70,000 square metres on both sides in the Deryneia area, according to the newspaper.

However, Yeni Duzen reported that the package being presented by Erhurman was intended to move discussions beyond these technical issues and establish a broader basis for advancing the UN-led political process.

Monday’s meeting, hosted by Holguin at the UN Chief of Mission’s residence in the UN Protected Area in Nicosia, is scheduled to begin at 11am.