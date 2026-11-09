Eurobank S.A. repurchased 463,334 of its own shares for more than €2.07 million during the week ending November 6, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, the bank announced on Monday.

The purchases, carried out on the Euronext Athens exchange between November 2 and November 6, came at an average price of €4.4867 per share, with the total expenditure amounting to €2,078,832.02.

The buyback programme was approved by shareholders at the bank’s annual general meeting on April 28, 2026, in accordance with Article 49 of Greek Law 4548/2018, and was subsequently authorised by a board resolution dated April 29.

Eurobank had announced the commencement of the programme on June 10, 2026.

The transactions were executed through Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm S.A., a member of the Euronext Athens exchange.

The largest daily purchase took place on November 3, when the bank acquired 243,822 shares for €1.08 million, at an average price of €4.4505 per share.

On November 2, Eurobank bought 146,105 shares for €652,051.18, at an average price of €4.4629.

The bank purchased a further 25,974 shares on November 4 for €121,408.93, with the average price reaching €4.6742.

On November 5, it acquired 22,547 shares for €105,969.72, at an average price of €4.6999.

The final day of the reported period, November 6, saw the purchase of 24,886 shares for €114,279.31, at an average price of €4.5921.

Across the five trading sessions, the highest price paid per share was €4.7390, recorded on November 5, while the lowest was €4.3760, recorded on November 3.

Following the latest transactions, Eurobank’s total holdings of own shares reached 37,528,835.