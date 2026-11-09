The week starts off mainly fine with a few scattered clouds.

Winds will be a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and locally a moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures on Monday will reach 17C inland, 20C along the coast and 10C in the highest mountains.

Monday night will be clear and chilly.

Winds will drop to a katabatic gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 6C inland, 10C along the coast and 2C in the highest mountains, where frost will form in areas.

Tuesday will be cloudy with possible isolated showers in the afternoon and overnight.

Wednesday and Thursday will continue cloudy with isolated showers, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will gradually rise and reach the seasonal average by Thursday.