MPC Oceanic Group AG and the shareholders of Marlow Navigation Co. Ltd. have signed an agreement under which MPC Oceanic Group will acquire a 41 per cent stake in Marlow.

The transaction builds on a relationship between the two groups spanning more than a decade and establishes a long-term strategic partnership, while preserving Marlow’s operational independence, established brand and existing leadership.

Marlow’s existing shareholders will retain majority ownership in the company, which will continue to operate independently under its established brand and with its current leadership team.

In addition, as part of the transaction, MPC Oceanic Group will issue new shares to Marlow’s existing shareholders, resulting in an approximately 9 per cent strategic shareholding in MPC Oceanic Group.

Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, Marlow is a leading provider of ship management services, with a specialisation in crew management and seafarer training.

With more than 1,300 shore-based professionals across 13 countries and in excess of 16,000 crew serving on board vessels at any given time, the Marlow Group provides crew management services to shipowners and operators for more than 1,150 vessels trading worldwide.

Meanwhile, MPC Oceanic Group is a Hamburg-based, publicly listed group of companies that builds, invests in and operates businesses and assets in the maritime and energy sector.

The group is active in eight countries and manages and operates more than 400 vessels and energy assets.

The two companies have a long-standing relationship and share a partnership-driven approach to maritime services.

Their cooperation brings together highly complementary capabilities, with Marlow contributing its global scale and expertise in crew management, technical management as well as seafarer training and development, while MPC Oceanic Group provides a global network and strong track record in growing businesses in the maritime industry.

Together, the companies can offer clients access to a wider set of specialist capabilities while maintaining the independence and client focus of their respective businesses.

For Marlow, bringing a long-standing partner on board provides continuity through a generational transition while preserving its entrepreneurial identity and majority ownership.

It also broadens access to investment capacity, digital and AI capabilities, capital markets expertise and new growth opportunities.

For MPC Oceanic Group, the cooperation adds a leading global crewing platform and deep operational expertise to its maritime services ecosystem.

Both groups also see opportunities to invest jointly in technology, talent, training and service innovation as shipping becomes more complex, regulated and data-driven.

Commenting on the agreement, Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Oceanic Group, said, “Shipping is becoming more digital and more automated and that is precisely why the demands on the people who operate these vessels are rising. More complex propulsion, new fuels and more regulation call for better-qualified crews.”

He went on to explain that “Technology only creates value once it is mastered on board, and that interface is exactly where we are partnering with Marlow. Our investment is a long-term commitment to Marlow as an independent crew and ship manager, and to its mission to develop the seafarers the industry needs.”

Turning to the companies’ established relationship, Baack added, “Marlow and MPC Oceanic Group have worked together for more than a decade. Building on this established partnership, we look forward to supporting the Marlow team in shaping the company’s next chapter.”

For Hermann Eden, founder and chairman of Marlow, the agreement is also about protecting the company’s identity while preparing for its future.

“Marlow has been built over decades on trust, independence, strong client relationships and the commitment of our people at sea and ashore. As we prepare the company for the next generation, it was important to team up with a strategic shareholder who understands our business and respects what makes Marlow successful,” he said.

Referring to the relationship between the two groups, Eden continued, “Through many years of working closely with MPC Oceanic Group, we know the company and its values well. Having them on board as a partner gives Marlow access to a broader global network and strong industry relationships.”

Looking to the opportunities the partnership will bring, Eden added, “This will further strengthen our position as a leading crew management provider and create opportunities to broaden our maritime services worldwide, while Marlow retains its established strengths, including our brand, values, people and client focus.”