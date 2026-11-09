Minerva Insurance Company Public Ltd on Monday announced that it had paid an interim dividend of €0.0003 per share for the 2024 financial year to shareholders.

The company said the dividend had been distributed through two separate procedures, depending on how shareholders’ investments were held.

For shareholders whose shares are managed by a member of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the net dividend amount was transferred to the relevant member’s client bank account, in accordance with the exchange’s new cash distribution procedures.

For shareholders whose holdings fall under the CSE’s “Special Account / Global CSE” category, dividend cheques were issued and posted to the addresses recorded in the company’s CSE shareholder register, based on the information provided by each shareholder.

The announcement confirmed that the payment was completed on Monday, November 9, 2026.