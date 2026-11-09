Satisfaction with President Nikos Christodoulides has fallen to 35 per cent, with 64 per cent dissatisfied, according to a RAI Consultants survey for Alpha presented on Sunday.

The poll is the first since the May parliamentary elections to give an overall assessment of the government.

Some 65 per cent said they were dissatisfied with the government’s work and 33 per cent satisfied.

Of those unhappy with the president, 38 per cent were “not very” satisfied and 26 per cent “not at all” satisfied.

Chairman of RAI Consultants Olympios Toumazos said the current assessment of the government is “more negative than positive”.

Alpha began tracking the president’s ratings in January, when he stood at 33 per cent, his lowest point of the year.

That figure rose to 39 per cent in March and 41 per cent in May, a few weeks before the vote.

Asked about the country’s direction, 59 per cent said Cyprus was heading the wrong way, 21 per cent that it was on the right track and 18 per cent neither.

A CyBC poll in November 2025 put the wrong-direction figure at 62 per cent, and RealPolls recorded 64.4 per cent in May, two weeks before the elections.

The negative view has held between 59 and 64 per cent over that period.

Foreign policy is the only area to win majority approval, at 51 per cent.

Dissatisfaction reaches 69 per cent on domestic governance, 70 per cent on the economy and 69 per cent on education.

Health is the best-rated domestic area, with 46 per cent satisfied and 54 per cent dissatisfied, followed by migration at 37 per cent against 62 per cent, the Cyprus problem at 32 per cent against 67 per cent and public safety at 31 per cent against 68 per cent.

Meritocracy and the fight against corruption received the worst rating, with 17 per cent satisfied and 82 per cent dissatisfied.

Among voters in the May elections, satisfaction with the president is highest among supporters of governing partner Diko at 52 per cent, followed by Elam voters at 51 per cent and Disy voters at 47 per cent.

It falls to 24 per cent among Alma voters and 15 per cent among Akel voters.