Residents in Cyprus’ coastal areas will receive test alerts on Tuesday as part of an exercise simulating an earthquake and tsunami, civil defence said on Monday.

It said the messages would be sent through the CY-Alert early warning system between 11am and 3pm, as part of the NEAMWave2026 exercise.

People whose devices are set to receive test alerts may receive more than one notification.

Civil Defence stressed that the messages were part of an exercise and did not indicate a real emergency.

Residents do not need to take any action or be concerned.

The exercise aims to test early warning procedures and improve the readiness and coordination of the relevant services.