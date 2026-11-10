Through talks and experiential activities, Lidl Cyprus inspired hundreds of participants with everyday, conscious choices for a better life.

Focused on knowledge, human connection, and conscious daily choices that enhance quality of life, the 7th Lidl Wellness Camp was materialised with resounding success. The two-day event took place on November 7th and 8th at the St Raphael Resort & Marina in Limassol, under the auspices of prominent institutional and scientific bodies. This underscores Lidl Cyprus’ steadfast commitment to fostering a better and more sustainable everyday life, in line with its ‘Better Living’ philosophy.

Featuring a refreshed agenda and hosted and moderated by Maria Bakodimou, this year’s event brought together distinguished scientists and experts from Cyprus and Greece. The programme combined interactive talks, discussions, and experiential workshops covering topics such as nutrition, physical and mental health, longevity, and sustainability.

The official opening took place on Saturday, November 7th, and was attended by representatives from institutional bodies, partners, as well as the media. In her address to the public, Vasiliki Adamidou, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability at Lidl Cyprus, noted: “Through the Lidl Wellness Camp, we aim to contribute to the empowerment of individuals by providing access to scientifically-backed knowledge and practical tools that can support more conscious decision-making in their daily lives. This initiative, which began in 2020, is continuously evolving into a comprehensive platform for education and wellness.”

The presence of representatives from the organizations under whose auspices the Camp was held added significant weight to the event; in their remarks, they highlighted the importance of collaboration for the promotion of health and well-being.

Specifically, Andreas A. Gregoriou, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, emphasized the broader significance of food—viewing it not merely as a component of daily nutrition, but also as a vessel for memory, culture, and human connection.

Thekla Papantoniou, an official with the Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO, addressed the close link between culture, health, and sustainability, underscoring that participation in cultural life and creative expression can strengthen mental resilience, communication, and social bonds.

Dr. Eleni Andreou, President of the Cyprus Dietetic and Nutrition Association, focused on the importance of nutritional education, pointing out that a balanced diet serves as the most powerful preventive health tool.

For her part, Dr. Chara Demetriou, President of the Cyprus Psychologists Association, emphasized that well-being is not limited to diet and exercise, but also encompasses one’s thoughts, emotions, human relationships, and daily balance. Furthermore, she highlighted the importance of mindfulness, prevention, and access to scientific knowledge for the effective care of mental health.

Saturday’s programme commenced with Karolina Pelendritou, three-time Paralympic gold medalist and Ambassador for Lidl Cyprus, who shared her personal journey, underscoring the power of perseverance, self-discipline, and mental resilience.

Dr. Chara Demetriou approached mindfulness as a practical skill for everyday management. Subsequently, Dr. Myrtani Pieri, Associate Professor of Human Physiology at the School of Life and Health Sciences, University of Nicosia, guided the audience through the world of the microbiome, explaining its direct connection to nutrition, lifestyle, and overall health.

Following this, Dr. Kalliopi Kalaitzi, MD, MSc, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Physician, Lifestyle Medicine Specialist, Founder of The Longevity & Wellbeing Clinic, and Academic Fellow at Athens Medical School, presented the core pillars of healthy longevity, focusing on choices that add quality to our years.

In parallel, Dr. Eleni Andreou and Nikoleta Michaelidou, Clinical Dietitian and Sports Nutritionist, through the interactive workshop “Body ReShape,” highlighted the importance of evidence-based nutrition and steady lifestyle habits for body care.

The first day’s program concluded with a meaningful conversation between Dr. Anna Kandaraki, Clinical Psychologist, Psychotherapist, and PhD graduate of the University of Athens Medical School, and Maria Bakodimou, exploring emotional resilience, vulnerability, and navigating life’s challenges.

On the second day, the concept of wellness was explored from an even broader perspective. The panel hosted by the Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO highlighted the contribution of culture, creative expression, and human connection to mental health and resilience. Sokratis Sokratous, Senior Agriculture Officer at the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, explored the relationship between food, culture, and sustainable daily living. Subsequently, the importance of supply chain responsibility and supporting the local economy was addressed by Demetris Koulaxidis, Head of Fruits & Vegetables and Flowers & Plants at Lidl, who focused on the significance of bolstering local production in Cyprus through long-term partnerships with Cypriot producers.

He also outlined the rigorous quality control and plant protection framework implemented by Lidl Cyprus, aimed at ensuring high standards of quality and safety. The programme concluded with a panel discussion by the CyprusAnti-CancerSociety, which emphasized the importance of prevention, the value of human connection, and the power of collective care.

To conclude the programme, Vasilis Lagogiannis, General Manager of Lidl Cyprus, highlighted the ‘Better Living’ philosophy through a simple yet symbolic example: the journey of an apple from production to the family dinner table. Through his illustration, he underscored the importance of quality standards, responsible choices, and consumer trust, pointing out that Lidl Cyprus’ responsibility does not end at the shopping basket; rather, it extends to providing information, education, and the means for people to make more conscious choices.

Alongside the presentations, the hundreds of participants experienced the Camp’s philosophy firsthand through classes and sessions in yoga, stretching, meditation, breathing exercises, and sound healing. Meanwhile, specially designed workshops for children allowed younger participants to explore movement, creativity, and the development of positive habits in an engaging, experiential way.

The 7thLidlWellnessCamp was materialised, leaving behind a legacy of knowledge, practical tools, and inspiration for a better life. For Lidl Cyprus, the journey toward ‘Better Living’ continues every single day, demonstrating that quality of life depends not only on what we choose to consume, but also on what we know, the habits we cultivate, and the way we care for ourselves and those around us.