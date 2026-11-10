Akel general secretary Stefanos Stefanou confirmed he had a “possible presidential candidate in mind” and described President Nikos Christodoulides’ handling of the Cyprus problem as “unacceptable”.

Speaking on Alpha TV, Stefanou declined to name the individual the party was weighing but said he would put the proposal to Akel’s politburo.

The candidate need not be a leading political figure, he said, but should have “credibility, consistent positions over time and a grasp of public life”.

“It will be the end of thirteen years of opposition, and we will now be a government”, he said.

Asked in regard to media speculation the party would back economist Tasos Yiasemides, he remarked that “no name matters, everything matters”.

He said former negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis, who ran with Akel’s backing in 2023, could be part of the discussion without being ruled in or out.

Asked to score the president’s handling of the Cyprus problem, Stefanou answered that his performance was “unacceptable”.

He said Christodoulides had failed to convince UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he sought a settlement.

He also disputed reports that Guterres viewed the Greek Cypriot side’s 19 proposals favourably.

Memorandums agreed to open two new crossing points could build momentum for talks, he said, but that had not yet developed.

Contacts with parties seeking change are due to begin within days and will include Alma, Volt, the Ecologists and Direct Democracy.

Stefanou questioned how Akel could work with Diko, which he called a key part of the government.

He said Disy had been “in the government’s boat” and was “not convincing as an opposition”.

Akel was not discussing second-round scenarios, he said, after Disy leader Annita Demetriou spoke of mutual support with Christodoulides in a runoff.

On the 2023 contacts, Stefanou said the name of former health minister George Pamboridis was never on the table between Akel and himself, arising instead in talks with Diko.

“Akel could not discuss someone who had served under Nicos Anastasiades”, he said.

Stefanou also criticised the state of the rule of law, saying institutions were controlled by the executive and that the legal service was being used to cover up scandals.

On the economy, Stefanou accepted that credit rating upgrades and growth were positive but pointed to growing inequalities in society.

He cited government revenue from the tax of €260 million against support measures of €70 million.

He rejected the claim that Akel caused the 2013 deposit haircut, calling it “a myth”, though he accepted that not “everything went well” under the Christofias government.

Stefanou said he had never considered leaving politics and would not resign should Akel fail again 2028, with his retirement planned for 2030.