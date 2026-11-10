Tuesday starts off overcast, with isolated showers expected overnight.

Winds during the day will be a gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will reach 21C inland, 22C along the coast and 10C in the highest mountains.

Tuesday night will be cloudy with isolated showers.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 8C inland, 13C along the coast and 4C in the highest mountains, where frost will form in areas.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday continue cloudy with isolated showers, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will gradually rise to above the seasonal average.