When does information become knowledge and how is knowledge shaped, validated or rejected? What is the relationship between knowledge and power? Can knowledge be challenged or redefined? Are there other ways of knowing that have been forgotten, silenced, or are yet to be imagined?

As the exhibition Cyprus Insula comes to a close (17 January 2027), BoCCF presents from 20 November 2026 to 16 January 2027, a diverse, cross-disciplinary public programme entitled “Negotiating knowledge”, bringing together contributions and responses by artists, researchers, educators and cultural practitioners from Cyprus.

Like the exhibition, the programme approaches knowledge and its production as dynamic, transformative and, at times, contested processes. Through presentations, screenings and discussions, performances, participatory workshops and educational activities, it invites us to explore alternative ways of understanding and meaning-making through rethinking, unlearning, sharing and collectively producing (new) knowledge.

The events included in the programme relate to, or enter into dialogue with, themes and exhibits presented primarily in the first two acts of the exhibition Cyprus Insula: Act I – The people of Cyprus and Act II – The inherent Cypriot insularity. These acts propose a re-examination of Cyprus’s material culture and of the dominant narratives historically associated with it, through alternative approaches to its study, interpretation, presentation and display.

The public program “Negotiating knowledge” takes place at BoCCF between 20 November 2026 to 16 January 2027.

Contributors: Salamis Aysegul Sentug Tugyan, Giorgos Bizios, Cyprus Music Archive, Petroula Hadjittofi, Demetra Ignatiou, Stelios Kallinikou, Nurtane Karagil, Chara Kolesidou, Keti Papadema, Iris Pissaride, Rina Soukiouroglou, Emiddio Vasquez, Dimitris Venizelos.

Detailed information about each event will be announced soon on the BoCCF website and social media channels.

Advance booking is required for participation in the workshops for adults and children.

Free admission

Location: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Phaneromenis 86-90, Lefkosia

Public Program

November 2026

20 November

Screening and panel discussion

Cyprus is an island

Keti Papadema, Stelios Kallinikou, Demetra Ignatiou

22 November

Educational workshop for children 10+ and teenagers

De-mapping the familiar: a journey beyond boundaries

Nurtane Karagil and Rina Soukiouroglou

December 2026

05 December

Participatory workshop

At the city’s tables: foodscapes, urban identities and modernity

Petroula Hadjittofi

11 December

Site-specific performance

I can hear your voice from a thousand miles away

Giorgos Bizios

13 December

Educational workshop for children aged 6-12

When Cyprus was born from the sea

Chara Kolesidou

17 December

Talk

A perforated monolith. Reading colonial archaeology within and against the archive

Iris Pissaride

19 December

Creative writing workshop

Through the artwork’s gaze: writing as a way of knowing

Salamis Aysegul Sentug Tugyan

23 December

Lecture performance

Numismatics: Coins vs Icons

Emiddio Vasquez

January 2027

15 January

Talk

Spatial transformations. Vokolida’s landscape through photographic archives

Dimitris Venizelos

16 January

A performance of Cypriot narrative songs

Stories in song

Cyprus Music Archive

Events and workshops will take place with observation of all necessary protection measures for the health and safety of visitors and staff and are accessible to vulnerable groups.

You can find more information on the website of the Cultural Foundation: www.boccf.org, on the official pages of the Foundation on Facebook & Instagram (@boccf)