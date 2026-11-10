When does information become knowledge and how is knowledge shaped, validated or rejected? What is the relationship between knowledge and power? Can knowledge be challenged or redefined? Are there other ways of knowing that have been forgotten, silenced, or are yet to be imagined?
As the exhibition Cyprus Insula comes to a close (17 January 2027), BoCCF presents from 20 November 2026 to 16 January 2027, a diverse, cross-disciplinary public programme entitled “Negotiating knowledge”, bringing together contributions and responses by artists, researchers, educators and cultural practitioners from Cyprus.
Like the exhibition, the programme approaches knowledge and its production as dynamic, transformative and, at times, contested processes. Through presentations, screenings and discussions, performances, participatory workshops and educational activities, it invites us to explore alternative ways of understanding and meaning-making through rethinking, unlearning, sharing and collectively producing (new) knowledge.
The events included in the programme relate to, or enter into dialogue with, themes and exhibits presented primarily in the first two acts of the exhibition Cyprus Insula: Act I – The people of Cyprus and Act II – The inherent Cypriot insularity. These acts propose a re-examination of Cyprus’s material culture and of the dominant narratives historically associated with it, through alternative approaches to its study, interpretation, presentation and display.
The public program “Negotiating knowledge” takes place at BoCCF between 20 November 2026 to 16 January 2027.
Contributors: Salamis Aysegul Sentug Tugyan, Giorgos Bizios, Cyprus Music Archive, Petroula Hadjittofi, Demetra Ignatiou, Stelios Kallinikou, Nurtane Karagil, Chara Kolesidou, Keti Papadema, Iris Pissaride, Rina Soukiouroglou, Emiddio Vasquez, Dimitris Venizelos.
Detailed information about each event will be announced soon on the BoCCF website and social media channels.
Advance booking is required for participation in the workshops for adults and children.
Free admission
Location: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Phaneromenis 86-90, Lefkosia
Public Program
November 2026
20 November
Screening and panel discussion
Cyprus is an island
Keti Papadema, Stelios Kallinikou, Demetra Ignatiou
22 November
Educational workshop for children 10+ and teenagers
De-mapping the familiar: a journey beyond boundaries
Nurtane Karagil and Rina Soukiouroglou
December 2026
05 December
Participatory workshop
At the city’s tables: foodscapes, urban identities and modernity
Petroula Hadjittofi
11 December
Site-specific performance
I can hear your voice from a thousand miles away
Giorgos Bizios
13 December
Educational workshop for children aged 6-12
When Cyprus was born from the sea
Chara Kolesidou
17 December
Talk
A perforated monolith. Reading colonial archaeology within and against the archive
Iris Pissaride
19 December
Creative writing workshop
Through the artwork’s gaze: writing as a way of knowing
Salamis Aysegul Sentug Tugyan
23 December
Lecture performance
Numismatics: Coins vs Icons
Emiddio Vasquez
January 2027
15 January
Talk
Spatial transformations. Vokolida’s landscape through photographic archives
Dimitris Venizelos
16 January
A performance of Cypriot narrative songs
Stories in song
Cyprus Music Archive
Events and workshops will take place with observation of all necessary protection measures for the health and safety of visitors and staff and are accessible to vulnerable groups.
You can find more information on the website of the Cultural Foundation: www.boccf.org, on the official pages of the Foundation on Facebook & Instagram (@boccf)
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