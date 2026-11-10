A contract worth €75.8 million for the next phase of the Nicosia ring road was signed on Tuesday.

Construction of the 9.4km section between Anthoupolis and Anagia is set to begin in January 2027, taking 40 months.

The section will be part of an ongoing upgrade of the Nicosia-Palaichori road into a motorway.

Signing the contract, Transport Minister Evi Tsolaki said the entire project aims to ease traffic in the capital by providing drivers with more routes to navigate around Nicosia rather than going through it.

The new section will feature two lanes in each direction, bridges and crossings.

The project includes a 1.2km extension of Ayios Georgios Avenue in Lakatamia, which will have two lanes in each direction and three roundabouts.

The project is co-funded by the European Union through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), which is contributing €32.94 million to the broader scheme.

The first phase of the ring road, which connects the Nicosia-Limassol highway in the Dali area with Tseri Avenue, was completed in August 2024.

Construction of the second phase, covering the section from Anthoupoli to the Lakatamia-Deftera road, is under way.

Tsolaki emphasised that the government’s priority is to ensure that the project remains on schedule and is completed correctly, with progress being closely monitored and the various parties involved collaborating effectively.