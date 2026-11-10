Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on Tuesday evening arrived in the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya ahead of his planned presence at the United Nations’ Cop31 climate summit, which is being held in the city.

He was greeted upon his arrival by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Deputy Culture Minister Gokhan Yazgi, Antalya Province governor Hulusi Sahin, ruling AK Party deputy leader Kursad Zorlu, and the Turkish Cypriot representatives in Ankara and Antalya, Ismet Korukoglu and Asli Erkmen, as well as other dignitaries.

It is expected that he will attend Wednesday’s Cop31 global leaders’ summit, which is the centrepiece of the Cop31 event, while his wife, Nilden Bektas Erhurman, has joined him in Antalya, and is expected to attend a roundtable hosted by Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan.

He arrived in Turkey shortly after President Nikos Christodoulides, who is also expected to attend the Cop31 leaders’ summit.

Of Christodoulides’ presence, he had said last month that “diplomacy and dialogue are always beneficial”, though it is not expected that the pair will meet on Wednesday, as Christodoulides will depart early on Wednesday afternoon to travel to Ireland ahead of Thursday’s European Political Community summit.

In addition to Christodoulides, two other high-profile Cypriot politicians – Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel and opposition party CTP leader Sila Usar Incirli – will also be in Antalya on Wednesday.