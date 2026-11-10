Freedom, the European brokerage business of Freedom Holding Corp., won two awards at the Finance Magnates Awards 2026, recognising its work in brokerage services and multi-asset investment provision, with the winners announced at a ceremony in Limassol on November 6.

The company received the Best Brokerage Services Provider 2026 and Best Multi-Asset Investment Provider 2026 awards, both in the business-to-business (B2B) segment, which recognises companies supplying services, technology and infrastructure to the financial industry.

Organised by Finance Magnates, a global platform covering financial industry news, research and events, the awards recognise companies for their achievements, contributions and impact across brokerage, financial technology, payments and financial services.

The Best Multi-Asset Investment Provider award was presented in the Institutional Trading category, which recognises businesses serving institutional market participants.

Meanwhile, the Best Brokerage Services Provider award was presented in the Tech for Brokers category, covering companies supplying brokers with technology, infrastructure, risk management and payment solutions.

Freedom provides brokerage infrastructure and services to financial institutions across Europe, offering solutions designed to allow businesses to establish and operate investment services under their own brands.

Through its White Label solution, banks, investment firms, financial advisers and family offices can launch brokerage operations within one to three months of signing an agreement.

The platform integrates front-, middle- and back-office functionality into a single system, providing clients with the infrastructure needed to operate their brokerage businesses.

The company also offers prime brokerage services, covering trade execution, custody, regulatory reporting and round-the-clock technical support.

Its institutional clients can access more than 45 derivatives exchanges, alongside FIX API connectivity and portfolio margining facilities.

Accepting both awards on stage, Vitalii Zvonar, chief product officer of Freedom’s European brokerage business, said the company’s approach centred on providing clients with access to international investment opportunities.

“At Freedom, we believe investment opportunities should not be limited by borders,” said Vitalii Zvonar, chief product officer of Freedom’s European brokerage business.

“Whether it is stocks, bonds or other investment instruments, our mission is simple. We want to give our clients and institutional partners the access, tools and confidence they need to succeed on a global stage,” he added.

“Markets will always be unpredictable. But the quality of your brokerage services should not be,” Zvonar continued.

The company said the two awards reflected its continued commitment to high-quality financial services, advanced brokerage technology and global market access for both retail and institutional clients across Europe.

The recognition also highlights the growing importance of integrated brokerage infrastructure and technology solutions in enabling financial institutions to expand their investment services and reach international markets.