A special screening of the German-language comedy Oh This Unspeakable Void will be held this week, as part of the German Language Weeks Festival. The embassies of Austria, Germany and Switzerland, together with the Goethe-Institut Cyprus and the education ministry and the Friends of Cinema Society present a cinema night this Wednesday, November 11 at Pantheon Theatre.

Directed by Simon Verhoeven, the film tells the story of Joachim, who, at the age of 20, unexpectedly gains admission to one of Munich’s most prestigious drama schools and moves into the grand mansion of his eccentric grandparents, Inge and Hermann. Caught between the demands of his acting studies and his grandparents’ rituals, in which alcohol plays a central role, Joachim tries to find his place in the world – without yet knowing what role he is meant to play in it.

The film won three awards at the 2026 German Film Awards: Bronze Lola for Best Film, Best Actress for Senta Berger and Best Supporting Actor for Michael Wittenborn. Entrance is free and the screening begins at 8.30pm. Subtitles in English.

Oh This Unspeakable Void

Film screening part of the German Language Weeks Festival. November 11. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In German with subtitles in English. www.wddscyprus.com/el/event/oh-this-unspeakable-void/