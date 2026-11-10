Nicosia welcomes a special film night as part of the Europe in Cinema Series, organised by the European Union National Institutes for Culture in Cyprus (EUNIC). This Thursday, November 12, the Irish embassy and the Friends of Cinema Society present a free screening of the feel-good Irish road comedy, The Spin.

The 2025 film follows two music-loving yet unlikely friends who have just two days to travel Ireland to save their record store from permanently shutting down. It stars Brenock O’Connor and Owen Colgan as Dermot and Elvis, the two friends from Tyrone.

Dermot’s promising music career has not panned out as anticipated, and Elvis is going through a tough divorce. To top it all off, their much-loved record shop is threatened by scheming landlady Sadie (Derry Girls’ Tara Lynn O’Neill), after falling four months behind on the rent. Dermot has outgrown his life in Omagh, including his girlfriend (Love Island’s Maura Higgins), and is considering leaving Ireland to pursue his dream of becoming a professional musician. But he doesn’t know how to do that without breaking his friend’s heart.

When they find a box of priceless records for sale at a rock-bottom price, a way out is presented yet Dermot and Elvis have just two days to travel from Omagh to Cork to collect their prize – in a borrowed car that’s older than the hills.

During a warmly funny road trip, the lads encounter a nun, a stripper, a stuffed fox and an angry chicken, and put their friendship to the ultimate test.

The Spin has received eight awards at international film festivals including at the Cinetopia Film Festival, Dublin International Comedy Film Festival and the West Lothian Film Festival where it won five awards.

The Spin

Irish feel-good comedy screening. November 12. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. In English