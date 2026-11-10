Women’s and Men’s health becomes the epicentre of MHV’s initiatives during October and November, with various actions and practices throughout the group’s hotels.

MHV-Mediterranean Hospitality Venture stays true to its commitment to support and promote awareness on significant health issues, as part of its strong corporate social responsibility strategy. So, throughout October and November the group’s hotels and teams focus on initiatives and practices that raise awareness on women’s and men’s health matters.

For the whole of October, MHV’s teams took part in activities supporting the spreading of the message of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month. With great passion and a strong sense of responsibility, executives and employees alike, took part in the 22nd edition of “March with the Pink Figures” event, which took place on the 3rd of October in Nicosia, organised by Europe Donna Cyprus and aiming to raise awareness and support breast and gynaecological cancer patients and advocate for patient rights.

Furthermore, MHV organised and took part in Breast Cancer awareness sessions and fundraising initiatives, while both its emblematic hotels, Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, and The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection, Nicosia, were illuminated in bright pink colour, in order to send a clear message of support and promote awareness, prevention and the need for early detection.

With November picking up the torch, men’s health comes into focus, with MHV joining “Movember” initiatives, raising awareness of Prostate and Testicular Cancer, Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. Once again both Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, and The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection, Nicosia, are illuminated in blue for the whole of November, to support this significant cause.

Through MHV’s ongoing QHSE (Quality, Health, Safety & Environment) initiatives, the leading Hospitality & Real Estate Group remains committed to promoting prevention, occupational health and safety, risk awareness and employee wellbeing. It is important to remember that caring for one’s people goes beyond preventing workplace accidents, it means protecting employees’ health and supporting their physical and mental wellbeing, every day. At MHV, promoting health, safety and wellbeing is an ongoing commitment and an essential part of the group’s workplace culture, which is continually proved through big or smaller actions.

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture:

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specializes in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Dedicated to creating extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation, and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV Group is redefining luxury living and business environments across the Mediterranean by delivering world-class experiences.

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture PLC: mhvgroup.com