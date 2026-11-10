The state health services organisation (Okypy) is meeting with six trade unions on Tuesday to finalise the renewal of their collective agreement for 2026 and 2027.

The meeting began at 9.30am at Okypy’s offices, with SEK, PEO, Deok, Pasydy, Pasyki and Pasyno taking part.

The two sides are expected to finalise the agreement and set a date for its signing.

The meeting comes after unions suspended a planned 48-hour strike for November 10 and 11, following Okypy’s board approval of a draft agreement submitted on November 4.

The organisation’s proposal includes across-the-board salary increases of 2.75 per cent for both 2026 and 2027.