Comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about the issuing of the Greek Navtex that would allow the start of survey work for the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) in the sea between Greece and Cyprus came as something of a surprise. Asked by Greece’s Skai news about the Navtex, Fidan said “everything is normal, everything is good.” This followed a report, quoting Turkish diplomatic sources saying that everything regarding the Navtex had been resolved.

This was a surprise, considering the objections voiced by Ankara in the past, although its foreign ministry had said the work could go ahead if it was informed in writing, something Greece would not do as that would be equivalent to recognising Turkish sovereign rights in part of the sea. Greece’s deputy foreign minister Tasos Hadjivassiliou was quick to dismiss suggestions that a deal had been reached, insisting Greece “is the only licensing country.”

The mere suggestion of a secret understanding between Greece and Turkey would have sparked a political reaction in both countries, although it is difficult to see how work would be carried out, without some communication between the countries. The Turkish foreign ministry said that no permission had been sought, while underlining that its commitment to the protection of its sovereign rights was absolute. It also issued its own Navtex claiming that some of the work on the interconnector would be in the continental shelf of Turkey.

The dispute between Greece and Turkey about the law of the sea goes back many years and is unlikely to be resolved any time soon. In the case of the GSI, however, France is also involved as a French infrastructure investment company owns 66 per cent of the project. The French research vessel, Abeille Marengo, was due to leave Crete on Monday and embark on the surveying that is to last six months. France’s Defence Minister Catherine Votrin said her country supported the project.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday felt the need to clarify once again that no permission had been sought from Turkey, in order to silence the critics of his government. “Greece and Cyprus are the countries that license the research work for the project that has been designated as of European common interest and in which French companies participate,” he said. He also pointed out that interconnectivity projects such as the GSI “strengthen energy self-sufficiency as well as regional cooperation and stability, contributing to peace and security in the wider region.”

It remains to be seen whether Turkey shares this view and sees GSI as an opportunity to strengthen regional cooperation and stability. All we can say for now is that no news is good news.