Paphos woke up to a second wave of vandalism of public spaces, with acting mayor Angelos Onisiforou pointing out that the municipality could not take the place of the police and calling for a more active presence and CCTV cameras.

On Sunday night, vandals littered and spray-painted public places, while on Monday night part of the Christmas decorations installed in Mouttalos were destroyed.

Onisiforou said it was unacceptable that people would destroy “anything they find”, pointing out that this was not the first time.

He explained residents of Mouttalos continuously complain about noise from motorcycles, damage to public places and bins set on fire.

According to Onisiforou, the residents report the incidents to the police, but in many cases “the response falls short of expectations”.

The municipality, he said, could not undertake policing and that it was time to install CCTV cameras in Mouttalos square and other areas where vandalism is frequent.

He also called for more police presence and the immediate response to complaints.