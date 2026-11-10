Police on Tuesday carried out a large scale operation aimed at preventing what authorities said was a “serious criminal act”, leading to the arrest of three suspects aged 36, 48 and 70.

Local media reported that the operation took place in Nicosia and that three other suspects are being sought in connection with the case, with financial disputes assumed to be behind the murder plot.

The case concerns conspiracy to commit murder and felony, the illegal possession and transportation of explosives, participation in a criminal organisation and money laundering, as well as entering the Republic from a prohibited port.

According to Philenews, the individual targeted in the case had been convicted of murder and, upon his release, had settled in a Limassol village.

The operation was implemented by the directorate for combatting organised crime following the evaluation of information within the framework of intensified action against organised crime.

According to police, Tuesday’s operation not only led to the arrest of the three suspects, but also foiled a serious criminal plot.

The suspects are in custody to facilitate interrogations and are expected to be brought before the Nicosia district court on Wednesday.