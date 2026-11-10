Britain’s jobs market cooled in October but starting salaries for permanent jobs rose at a faster pace, according to a survey ​of recruiters published a few days after the Bank of ‌England raised interest rates.

The monthly survey by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation trade body and accountants KPMG showed hiring for permanent roles ​in October fell for the first time in four months.

“Businesses will ​now be assessing whether the measures announced in the Budget ⁠give them enough stability to absorb the external pressures and higher ​costs they face,” said Jon Holt, group chief executive and UK senior ​partner at KPMG.

“But with the Bank of England increasing interest rates and inflation set to continue rising over the coming months, there is a risk the green shoots ​we had been seeing in the jobs market could stall.”

The survey ​also showed: