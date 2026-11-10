Police arrested a 35-year-old woman on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 51-year-old British man in Peyia, after investigators concluded she drove the victim in a car before leaving him by the roadside.

The woman, a permanent resident of Cyprus who is from Scotland, was arrested following the remands of her boyfriend and his mother.

The Paphos district court heard earlier in the day that the 20-year-old asked her to take the victim to hospital after the stabbing.

They placed him in the car but became frightened a short distance from the house and left the scene, the court was told.

Before leaving, she is said to have notified police about an injured man in the area.

Police received the report at about 6.15pm on Monday.

The man was found in the passenger seat of a car on Vatoudion Street, with a wound to the right side of his body between the chest and abdomen.

He was taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital, where he died.

An autopsy found he died of haemorrhagic shock caused by massive internal bleeding from an aortic injury inflicted with a cutting and stabbing instrument.

The court ordered the eight-day detention of the victim’s 42-year-old partner and her 20-year-old son on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The victim and both suspects are British nationals.

The 20-year-old told investigators he threw the knife in the Akamas area. It has not been found.