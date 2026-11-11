When did AION 2 launch globally, and what has changed since release?

Short answer: NC launched AION 2 worldwide on October 5, 2026, after Founder’s Pack early access from September 30. It’s a free-to-play PC MMORPG on Steam and NC’s PURPLE launcher, with eight classes and a level cap of 45 in the global version. NC reported more than 400,000 concurrent Steam players shortly after launch. Since then, NC has opened extra servers, run two time-limited server transfer events (now closed) and released a content update on October 21; there have also been reported anti-bot actions. Below: what’s confirmed, what changed, and what a new player should check before choosing a server.

What changed since launch, in brief

Servers: extra servers added in Europe and NA East in the first week.

extra servers added in Europe and NA East in the first week. Transfers: two time-limited events in October. From October 27 a character needed level 45 to transfer, and the launch-server event ended with the October 28 maintenance. No new window has been announced.

two time-limited events in October. From October 27 a character needed level 45 to transfer, and the launch-server event ended with the October 28 maintenance. No new window has been announced. Update (October 21): Hard mode for two dungeons, a new Daevanion board, Abyss changes and an adjustment to marketplace trading restrictions.

Hard mode for two dungeons, a new Daevanion board, Abyss changes and an adjustment to marketplace trading restrictions. Bots: third-party reports of large sanction waves; see the timeline for what is and isn’t confirmed by NC.

Published: [date] · Updated: [date]. Transfer status checked against NC’s notices on November 10, 2026; other facts checked October 26, 2026. Server and transfer details change quickly; each item is dated and sourced.

Confirmed launch details

Detail Fact Source Developer and publisher NC (NCSOFT) NC launch press release, Oct 6 Early access September 30, 2026 (Founder’s Packs) NC Full launch October 5, 2026 NC launch press release Platforms PC: Steam and NC’s PURPLE NC launch press release Classes Eight: Gladiator, Templar, Assassin, Ranger, Sorcerer, Spiritmaster, Cleric, Chanter NC launch press release (count) Business model Free-to-play, with an optional paid Membership, battle pass and cash shop NC; Softonic Global level cap 45 in Season 1 NC dungeon livestream, Sept 4, as reported by Playnews Launch performance More than 400,000 concurrent Steam players; at the time of NC’s announcement, No. 1 on Steam’s Top Sellers, Popular New Releases and Trending Free charts NC, Oct 8

NC reported more than 400,000 concurrent Steam players shortly after launch. That figure shows strong launch interest, but it says nothing about queue times or group availability on any particular server. Check the current regional server status and the in-game group finder before choosing a server. A third-party report put the Steam peak at 397,905 (Softonic); that’s not necessarily a contradiction, as the two counts may be taken at different moments or by different methods.

Context: the Korean and Taiwanese version launched on November 19, 2025 on PC and mobile. The global version is a separate PC release with its own cap and seasons.

Sponsored mention. Some players look at third-party help with dungeons and progression, for example offers to buy aion 2 boost services. These services are independent and not affiliated with or endorsed by NC; they aren’t a substitute for NC’s official guidance. Read NC’s terms first, especially on account sharing and currency trading.

Regions

NC’s launch press release lists server infrastructure in four regions:

Region Notes North America NA East servers added after launch South America — Europe Additional servers added after launch Asia Hosted in Japan

Chart positions NC reported in individual countries describe where the game sold well, not where servers are located.

Timeline: October 2026

Date (2026) Event Source type Sep 30 Founder’s Pack early access Official Oct 5 Global free-to-play launch, after launch-day maintenance Official; Mein-MMO live ticker Oct 5–8 400,000+ concurrent Steam players reported Official (NC, Oct 8) Oct 8–9 New servers added in Europe and NA East Third-party report (MMOHuts) Oct 14 Server transfers open for Early Access servers Official (NC transfer Q&A) Oct 16–17 Sanctions against 7,933 and 10,326 suspicious accounts over bots and gold farming Reported by Softonic; not verified against an NC notice Oct 18 About 310,363 concurrent Steam players (snapshot on that day) Third-party tracking (Softonic) Oct 21 Update after about 5.5 hours of maintenance in Europe; login queue reported on return Official patch notes; Mein-MMO live ticker Oct 21 Server transfers open for launch servers Official (NC transfer Q&A) Oct 26–27 Transfers put on hold to investigate an issue, then resumed (Europe first, then NA East, NA West and South America); minimum level raised to 45 Official (NC, “Server Transfers Update”) Oct 28 Launch-server transfer period ends with that day’s maintenance; Server Transfer tab removed from the shop Official (NC transfer Q&A; Help Center)

Server transfers: the rules

There is no open transfer window as of November 10, 2026. The launch-server event ended with the October 28 maintenance, and NC has not announced a new one. Transfers should not be assumed to be permanently available; watch NC’s official notices. For reference, this is how the October events worked, per NC’s server transfer Q&A (updated October 20), its “Server Transfers Update” notice (October 26–27) and the Help Center:

Early Access servers Launch servers Period (as published by NC) October 14–21, 2026 October 21 until the October 28 maintenance Where you can move Early Access → Early Access only Launch → launch servers Region and faction Same region and same faction only Same region and same faction only Minimum level 10 10, raised to 45 from October 27 Timing Set daily windows Set daily windows Capacity Quotas per server; destinations can fill Quotas per server Limit One transfer per account per period One transfer per account per period Character slots A free slot may be needed on the destination server Same

Times in NC’s notices are published in CET/CEST and PDT; after October 25 Europe observes standard time (CET). Daily transfer hours and special maintenance adjustments varied by region, so the official schedule, not this summary, is the reference for any future window.

Membership and transfers

Membership benefits are server-specific. NC says an active Membership moves with a server transfer and is combined with any Membership already on the destination server. Transfers are limited by region, faction, level, timing and capacity, and are only available during announced events, so players should review the official rules before buying access on more than one server (NC transfer Q&A).

The per-server design drew criticism after launch, as players with characters on several servers may need several Memberships. Softonic reported the price as $14.99 a month; check the in-game shop for the current price in your region. Membership also matters for trading: guides report that using the server marketplace requires it (Mein-MMO).

The October 21 update

From NC’s patch notes for the October 20 PDT / October 21 CEST update (NC’s English notes spell the currency Kina; many players and guides write “Kinah”):

Area Change Hard mode Krao Cave and Draupnir get a Hard mode: Item Level 2,600 required, a 4-minute Frenzy timer and 3 revives per character. Rewards include Philosopher’s Stone: Revelation (Bound), Ariel Fragments, Expedition Hero Artwork, Unique crafting materials and extra Kina Daevanion New Ariel Daevanion Board converts Ariel Fragments into Daevanion points Event Spirit Stone of Rebirth (Season 1) purchasable with Kina until December 16 Abyss Supports more players; dimension core and boss HP increased; hitboxes for the bosses Kaira and Argo slightly enlarged Classes Fixes to Sorcerer skills Cold Storm and Fire Wall, and the Chanter skill Spinning Strike Marketplace Trading-restriction system adjusted; some previously restricted players can trade normally again

What it means for new players: Hard mode is endgame content for well-geared characters at 2,600 Item Level, not part of leveling from 20 to 45. The Ariel board is a progression path that opens once you’re doing the relevant activities.

Bots and trading are two separate things: the anti-bot sanction reports and the October 21 adjustment to marketplace trading restrictions are different developments, and NC has not described them as one measure. Separately, NC’s terms restrict buying in-game currency or accounts from third parties; check the current terms before any such purchase.

Starting now: what to check

These are checks, not guarantees: server population, queues and group availability vary by server and time of day.

Factor Status (as of Nov 10) What to do Population NC reported 400,000+ concurrent Steam players at launch; a third-party snapshot showed about 310,000 on October 18. Neither tells you how busy a given server is Look at the current server list and queue status for your region Server choice New servers were added in Europe and NA East after launch Pick a server where friends play; check whether character creation is open Transfers The October events have ended; no new window announced Don’t count on moving later: choose your server carefully and watch NC’s notices Leveling Mein-MMO estimated about 10–15 hours to 45 for a story-focused first character (September 2 guide); your time will vary with class, experience and how much side content you do Follow the main story; use Sealed Dungeons and strongholds when the chapter bar stalls Endgame Hard mode and Abyss changes arrived October 21 Hard mode needs 2,600 Item Level Economy Anti-bot reports and trading-restriction changes Read patch notes after each maintenance

Leveling in brief (Mein-MMO’s leveling guide): follow the gold main-story quests; when the red chapter bar blocks progress, fill it with Sealed Dungeons, strongholds and side quests; upgrade gear only when you hit a wall, since extraction returns materials but not Kina. Dungeons on the way include Krao Cave (from level 20), Urugugu Canyon (28) and Fire Temple (35), per NC’s September livestream.

Choosing a server in three steps

Region and friends: pick your region, then the server where your friends or guild play, in a language you’re comfortable with. Character creation: check that the server is open for new characters. Transfers: assume you can’t move later unless NC announces a new window, and remember Membership is per server.

Checklist

Install via Steam or PURPLE; check the server list and queues for your region

Choose a server and faction with friends

If you plan to buy Membership, decide on one server first: it’s per server

Don’t plan around a transfer: check NC’s notices for any new window

Read patch notes after each maintenance

FAQ

When did AION 2 launch globally?

Early access began September 30, 2026; the free-to-play launch was October 5, 2026.

Is AION 2 on mobile outside Korea and Taiwan?

No. The global version is PC-only, on Steam and PURPLE.

What’s the max level in the global version?

45 in Season 1.

Can I transfer servers?

Not at the moment: no new window has been announced. The October events (October 14–21 for Early Access servers, then launch servers until the October 28 maintenance) allowed moves within the same region and faction, in daily windows, subject to quotas, one transfer per account per period; from October 27 a character needed level 45. Check NC’s notices for any new window.

What happens to my Membership if I transfer?

NC says it moves with the character and is combined with any Membership already on the destination server.

Is the Membership required?

No, it’s optional, but it’s per server and guides report it’s needed for marketplace trading.

Are third-party AION 2 services affiliated with NC?

No. Sites such as https://xboosty.com are independent businesses; NC doesn’t endorse them, and its terms restrict account sharing and currency trading.

What is the new Hard mode?

Added on October 21 for Krao Cave and Draupnir: 2,600 Item Level, a 4-minute Frenzy timer and 3 revives per character. It’s endgame content, not part of leveling.

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