Far-right party Elam on Wednesday called for the immediate resignation of children’s rights commissioner Elena Perikleous following a dispute over an alleged bullying incident at a Nicosia school.

“Instead of focusing on the victims, the repeated incidents of violence and the possible omissions of the authorities, the commissioner is targeting our group for highlighting a serious incident,” the party said.

Perikleous had on Monday criticised Elam over its xenophobic rhetoric surrounding the incident, accusing the party of politically exploiting school violence and targeting children from migrant backgrounds.

“Since when has protecting our children been racism? Since when do acknowledging reality in schools, condemning violence and demanding accountability constitute xenophobia?” Elam said in response.

The party called for a full investigation into the incident, insisting it would not apologise for demanding safer schools and the protection of children.

“Your immediate resignation is the least you can do, since you do not understand the responsibilities or the role assigned to you by the state,” it said, addressing Perikleous.

The dispute follows the alleged assault of an 11-year-old girl by four of her classmates at a school in the Kaimakli area of Nicosia.

Elam had described the incident as a “consequence of illegal immigration”, claiming that migrants were unable to integrate into Cypriot society.

“The consequences of illegal immigration in schools are evident. Their culture threatens ours. They cannot integrate into our society,” the party said, referring to foreign pupils.

In her response on Monday, Perikleous warned that such rhetoric fuelled xenophobia and encouraged collective blame, undermining children’s fundamental rights.

She said Elam’s statements went beyond condemning the alleged assault and instead attributed collective responsibility to an entire population group.

“Every child has an inalienable right to grow up, learn and develop in a safe environment, free from fear, violence and any form of humiliation,” the commissioner said.

Perikleous also stressed the need to protect the girl involved, investigate the incident fully and prioritise measures to prevent similar cases.

She warned that condemning violence should not be used as a pretext for targeting children on the basis of their nationality, migrant background, religion or language.

“No child can be held responsible for the actions of other children simply because they share one of these characteristics,” she said.