A fourth person was arrested part of a police operation codenamed “AIGIS” on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested on a court warrant in connection with an ongoing investigation into conspiracy to commit murder and other felonies, illegal possession and transportation of explosives, participation in a criminal organisation and money laundering, and entering the Republic from a prohibited port.

Earlier on Tuesday, three people, aged 36, 48 and 70 were arrested in Nicosia as part of the same operation.

Local media reported that the alleged target was a man previously convicted of murder, who settled in a Limassol village after his release.

The operation was carried out by the directorate for combatting organised crime based on an evaluation of intelligence as part of intensified action against organised crime.

The four suspects remain in custody pending interrogation and are expected to appear before the Nicosia district court on Wednesday.