A 32-year-old man has been brought before the Larnaca criminal court on drug trafficking charges after police seized more than one kilogramme of cocaine, cannabis and €21,100 in cash, police reported on Wednesday.

The man was arrested on November 2 after being stopped by police while driving in a rural area of Larnaca district.

During a search of his vehicle, officers found two packages containing 100 grammes of cocaine, as well as 16 firecrackers.

Subsequent searches at his home and in nearby open areas uncovered further quantities of cocaine, cannabis and cannabis resin, along with precision scales, a grinder and four mobile phones.

The largest quantity of cocaine, weighing 826 grammes, was found inside a plastic container carefully concealed underground in an open area near his residence.

In total, police seized approximately 1.03 kilogrammes of cocaine, in addition to the other drugs and items.

The €21,100 in cash found during the searches is believed by police to have come from illegal activities.

Following his arrest, the 32-year-old appeared before Larnaca District Court on November 3, which ordered his remand for eight days.

Police said the searches formed part of an operation involving organised crime and drug enforcement units.