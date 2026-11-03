A 32-year-old man arrested in connection with a suspected drug trafficking and dealing was remanded on Tuesday for eight days by Larnaca district court.

During investigations officers from the organised crime and drug enforcement units found a total of one kilogramme of cocaine, cannabis, cannabis resin, a precision scale and €21,100 in cash believed to be proceeds of illegal activities in his home.

The suspect, a resident of Larnaca district, was stopped by officers at around 5pm on Monday while driving through a rural area.

Officers found two cylindrical packages containing cocaine with a combined gross weight of 100 grammes, as well as 16 firecrackers inside the vehicle.

Police subsequently searched an open area where the suspect had previously been seen and discovered a plastic container holding two nylon packages containing a further 100 grammes of cocaine.

A search of the suspect’s home uncovered approximately eight grammes of cocaine, six grammes of cannabis in four packages, a small quantity of cannabis resin, a precision scale, a grinder with traces of cannabis and €21,100 in cash, believed to be proceeds of illegal activities.

Officers then searched another open area near the suspect’s residence, where he had also been seen earlier. They discovered a carefully concealed plastic container holding 11 packages containing 826 grammes of cocaine.

In total, police seized approximately 1.03kg of cocaine, along with the other substances, cash, equipment, 16 firecrackers and four mobile phones. All items were taken as evidence for further examination.

Police are continuing their investigations.