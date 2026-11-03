A 32-year-old man was arrested in Larnaca on Monday afternoon after police seized more than one kilogramme of cocaine, €21,100 in cash and other items during a series of searches.

The suspect, a resident of Larnaca district, was stopped by officers from the organised crime and drug enforcement units at around 5pm while driving through a rural area.

During a search, officers found two cylindrical packages containing cocaine with a combined gross weight of 100 grammes, as well as 16 firecrackers inside the vehicle.

Police subsequently searched an open area where the suspect had previously been seen and discovered a plastic container holding two nylon packages containing a further 100 grammes of cocaine.

A search of the suspect’s home uncovered approximately eight grammes of cocaine, six grammes of cannabis in four packages, a small quantity of cannabis resin, a precision scale, a grinder with traces of cannabis and €21,100 in cash, believed to be proceeds of illegal activities.

Officers then searched another open area near the suspect’s residence, where he had also been seen earlier. They discovered a carefully concealed plastic container holding 11 packages containing 826 grammes of cocaine.

In total, police seized approximately 1.03kg of cocaine, along with the other substances, cash, equipment, 16 firecrackers and four mobile phones. All items were taken as evidence for further examination.

The 32-year-old remains in custody and is expected to appear before Larnaca district court on Tuesday morning for a remand hearing.

Larnaca drug enforcement officers are continuing their investigations.