A groundbreaking initiative is set to transform emergency medical care for people with autism in Cyprus. The pioneering ambulance training program has been launched to provide first responders with specialized skills, tools and protocols to effectively support people with autism during crisis situations.

The initiative is a collaboration between the NGO Voice for Autism, The Cyprus Ambulance Services and SupportCY by Bank of Cyprus.

Emergency environments are often highly stressful, filled with loud sirens, flashing lights and rapid sensory changes that can trigger severe sensory overload or communication barriers for individuals with autism. This new training curriculum directly addresses these challenges. It equips emergency medical technicians (EMTs) with techniques to de-escalate sensory overload, utilise alternative communication tools and adapt clinical assessments to meet the unique needs of neurodivergent patients.

This programme represents an important step toward a more responsive and inclusive emergency care system in Cyprus—one in which every patient is understood, respected and supported according to their individual needs.

“Our emergency crews are dedicated to providing the highest level of care to every member of our community,” says Riana Constantinou, Director Ambulance Services.

“This partnership allows us to bridge a critical gap in emergency care. By understanding autism-specific behaviors and sensory sensitivities, our staff can reduce distress, build immediate trust and deliver safer, more effective medical interventions.”

The comprehensive programme includes immersive scenario-based training, neurodiversity education, including input by autistic self-advocates, and the introduction of specialised “sensory kits” on all frontline ambulances. These kits contain items such as noise-cancelling headphones visual communication boards, and calming tactile tools to help stabilise patients on the scene.

“A medical emergency is stressful for anyone, but for a person with autism, the sensory environment of an ambulance can be terrifying,” said George Christou, Director of Training at Voice for Autism. “This initiative is a massive step forward in inclusive healthcare. Training first responders to recognise autism and adapt their approach will enhance communication and ensure safer care.”

Families will also be educated in how to communicate essential information to emergency responders, prepare an individual emergency profile, and support a safer and calmer response while waiting for an ambulance. A series of workshops will be held around the island in November.

In the next phase of the training programme, specialised volunteers from the SupportCY Volunteer Corps will also receive training in the same subject.

“Initiatives like this demonstrate how meaningful partnerships can translate into real impact for people and society,” noted Elli Ioannidou, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Bank of Cyprus. “Through SupportCY, Bank of Cyprus remains committed to strengthening the resilience and preparedness of our communities and supporting our country’s emergency services, helping ensure that everyone receives the care and support they need, when they need it most.”

The initiative aims not only to improve emergency response, but also to establish a sustainable national standard for autism-inclusive pre-hospital care, strengthening trust between emergency services, autistic people and their families.

The training is the first such programme under the Exinity Training Hub designed to strengthen autism awareness in the community and create pathways to employment and inclusion for people with support needs.

About Voice for Autism

Voice for Autism is an NGO dedicated to advocating for the rights, inclusion and support of people with autism in Cyprus. It focuses on building awareness, inclusion, independent living and employment opportunities.

About the Cyprus Ambulance Service

The Cyprus Ambulance Service is the national provider of pre-hospital emergency medical care, dedicated to delivering rapid, high-quality and life-saving interventions.

About SupportCY by Bank of Cyprus

SupportCY by Bank of Cyprus is a CSR initiative by the Bank of Cyprus that unites companies, organisations and volunteers to provide immediate and impactful assistance during crises and ongoing social needs.