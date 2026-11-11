The presidential palace will again open its doors to the public, on November 21 for a guided tour of its art exhibition Cyprus: the World, the Place, the Word, the Matter, the government announced on Wednesday.

The tour is part of the Presidential Palace Open to Citizens programme initiative launched by first lady Philippa Karsera.

It will be led by exhibition curators Costas Mantzalos and Constantinos Kounnis.

The exhibition brings together works by leading Cypriot artists, including Adamantios Diamantis, Georgios Pol Georgiou, Telemachos Kanthou and Michael Kassialos.

It also features contemporary artists, Cypriot antiquities dating from the fourth millennium BC to the first century BC, and an interactive digital application called “Time Machine”, developed by the Cyprus Institute.

Three tours will take place on November 21, at 9.30am, 11.30am and 1.30pm, with a maximum of 60 visitors per group.

The first session will be in English while one of the two Grek tours may also have simultaneous interpretation in Cypriot Sign Language.

The tours will be accessible to people with disabilities. Visitors must be aged at least 18 and places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those selected will receive a confirmation email after registering through the Deputy Ministry of Culture’s website.

A third tour is planned for May 2027, marking International Museum Day.

The initiative aims to give the public greater access to the presidential palace while promoting Cyprus’ artistic and cultural heritage.

Alongside the public tours, the programme also includes educational visits for sixth-grade pupils, allowing them to explore the building’s history and discover Cypriot art through guided activities.