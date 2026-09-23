For the first time, the public can explore art and antiquities at the presidential palace through a new guided visit programme, it was announced on Wednesday.

The “Presidential Palace Open to Citizens” initiative will showcase the collection “Cyprus: the World, the Place, the Word, the Matter,” featuring Cypriot art and archaeological artefacts spanning thousands of years.

Launched by First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides, the pilot programme starts on October 3, coinciding with Independence Day.

This initiative aims to enhance public access to a nationally significant building and promote awareness of the country’s artistic and cultural heritage.

A collection spanning generations

The exhibition features significant works by renowned Cypriot artists like Adamantios Diamantis, Paul Georgiou, Telemachos Kanthou, and Michael Kassialos, alongside contemporary talents.

The artworks come from various collections, including the Presidential Palace, the State Collection, the Leventis Gallery and family collections of the artists.

Rare archaeological items from the Department of Antiquities are displayed, showcasing Cypriot figurines and sculptures dating from the fourth millennium BC to the first century BC, reflecting the island’s rich history.

Visitors can also explore the “Time Machine,” an interactive app created by the Cyprus Institute’s Virtual Environments Laboratory.

This links the collection to Cyprus’ recent history through archival material from the Press and Information Office.

First tour in October

The first organised visit is set for Saturday, October 3, with 150 spots for those aged 18 and over.

Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each tour, led by curators Kostas Mantzalos and Konstantinos Kounnis, will last about an hour, with three groups of 50 scheduled from 9am to 10am, 10.30am to 11.30am, and noon to 1pm.

Participants must meet in the English School car park 30 minutes before their tour to take a minibus to the presidential palace.

Tours will be conducted in Greek. A second visit is planned for May 2027 for International Museum Day.

Interested individuals should register their name and ID number on the deputy culture ministry website.

A new experience for school children

The collection will open to the public alongside a new educational programme for primary school pupils.

Sixth graders can visit the presidential palace to learn its history and explore Cypriot art through tailored activities.

The initiative is a collaboration between the presidency, the education ministry and the deputy culture ministry.

Students will observe artworks, engage in discussions, and participate in creative tasks.

Four educational visits will occur each month from October 2026 to June 2027, accommodating groups of up to 25 pupils.

Schools can apply via email to the Deputy Ministry of Culture.

For details on public guided tours, contact the ministry at 22 309530 or email [email protected].