It is almost time for the 5th Limassol International Book Fair to open its doors and welcome back bookworms, authors, publishers and industry professionals for three days of inspired book talks, markets and conversations. Mark your calendars for November 20-22.

The programme for the General Exhibition has been announced, inviting visitors into a meeting point for the literary world. The event kicks off on Friday, November 20, with organised school visits and activities promoting reading, alongside the major Limassol International Book Fair Conference and book presentations.

Then, on the weekend, following the Opening Ceremony and the Fair’s awards presentation on Saturday morning, dozens of events will take place, featuring prominent authors, book presentations, panel discussions and activities for children and teenagers.

Catch the speakers

On the Main Stage, several big conversations will happen with guests and speakers. They include Rea Galanaki, one of the most important voices in contemporary Greek literature, who will receive an award on stage and join Constantia Soteriou and Yiannis Baskozos for a discussion on the transformations of the “Other”.

Thomas Erikson, the author of the international bestseller Surrounded by Idiots, visits Cyprus for the first time and heads to the Book Fair. Lilian Thuram, the former football World Cup champion, author, thinker and activist, will present his book White Thinking, while Fabio Stassi, the much-loved Italian author, explores the beneficial effects of reading on mental health, inspired by his book Nocturne in France.

Author andpsychiatrist, psychoanalyst Savvas Savvopoulos will engage in a conversation about uncertainty as trauma with clinical psychologist and psychoanalytic psychotherapist Pantelis Panteli, prompted by Savvopoulos’ book The Mechanistic Man.

Nicoletta Demetriou will discuss documenting oral history, inspired by her book The Cypriot Violinist, and archaeologist Constantinos Loukopoulos will take audiences on a boat voyage through the Underworld of the ancient Greeks, inspired by his book Congratulations, You’re Dead!

More discussions will follow with Tasos Sakellaropoulos and Petros Papapolyviou inspired by Confidential KYP Documents on the Cyprus Problem; distinguished author Sofronis Sofroniou, who will take the stage for a conversation with journalist Manolis Pimplis; Evarestos Pimplis for a discussion inspired by the novel Beyond Consent; and finally, a rereading of Odysseas Elytis.

For young book lovers

Young visitors will have plenty to devour as well. The programme also includes dozens of interactive book presentations, fairy tales, storytelling sessions and activities introducing young readers to science fiction, digital safety, environmental protection and many other subjects designed to spark their curiosity.

Workshops, a book market and much more await those in Limassol in the penultimate weekend of November. The full programme can be found on the Book Fair’s official website: www.limassolbookfair.com

5th Limassol International Book Fair Conference

Annual book fair, exhibition and conference on all things books and publishing. November 20-22. Lanitis Carob Mills, Limassol. www.limassolbookfair.com