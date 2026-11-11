A 35-year-old woman suspected of involvement in the murder of a 51-year-old British man who was stabbed to death in Peyia on Monday was remanded in custody for seven days on Wednesday.

The woman is being investigated on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The victim died on Monday evening after being stabbed during an altercation at his home in Peyia.

According to reports, the 35-year-old told investigators that the incident began with an argument between the victim and his 42-year-old partner, whose 20-year-old son is also a suspect in the case.

She claimed that both she and the 20-year-old were carrying knives when the argument began, while the victim also had a knife, which he allegedly used to threaten his partner.

According to her account, the 20-year-old then attacked the victim with his knife, inflicting the fatal wound.

The woman reportedly told investigators that she subsequently placed the injured man in her car, intending to take him to Paphos General Hospital.

However, she claimed she panicked during the journey, left the victim behind and called an ambulance.

She also reportedly admitted that she and the 20-year-old later went to a secluded area, where they disposed of the knife.

Her account differs from that of the 20-year-old, who has admitted stabbing the victim but claimed he used the victim’s own knife.

The 20-year-old had previously told investigators that he intervened after seeing the 51-year-old threaten his mother with a knife, stabbing him in the ribs during the confrontation.

His mother, the victim’s 42-year-old partner, had told police that the man used cocaine, became aggressive and jealous, and had repeatedly assaulted her.

She also alleged that he had attacked her during another argument two days before the fatal incident.

Both the 20-year-old and his mother have claimed that the victim brandished a knife on Monday afternoon.