A 27-year-old Thai national was arrested at Larnaca airport on Thursday after authorities discovered 22.5kg of cannabis in his luggage.

According to authorities, the drugs were discovered during a joint operation by the customs department and the drug squad (Ykan).

Acting on information they had received, officers searched the man’s luggage and found 42 airtight nylon packages containing cannabis, with a total gross weight of 22.5kg.

The drugs were seized by the customs department and handed over to Ykan.