Larnaca criminal court on Thursday set November 25 as the date for pronouncing sentence on a 33-year-old man accused of terrorism activities.

In the trial held behind closed doors, the court heard the facts of the case, followed by the defendant’s attorney entering a plea for mitigation.

The 33-year-old is being tried separately to four other suspects in the same case. Reports said that after sentencing he may turn prosecution witness testifying against the other four.

In the alleged terror plot case, the other four defendants will be entering a plea on November 17.

They face 10 charges, including supporting and participating in the Hamas terrorist organisation, conspiracy to use explosives and conspiracy to commit murder.

Prosecutors allege the defendants were involved in a Hamas-linked terrorist cell and preparations targeting Israeli interests in Cyprus.

The case first emerged in May, when police arrested two Palestinian men, aged 38 and 32, during raids near Pentakomo.

Investigators allege that the younger suspect photographed potential targets across Cyprus and obtained chemicals and equipment that could be used to manufacture explosives after allegedly being recruited by a Hamas member.

The investigation later expanded with the arrest of a 41-year-old suspect in Indonesia, who was extradited to Cyprus in September.

Police allege that the 41-year-old acted as the network’s ringleader, directing members from abroad and issuing instructions relating to the suspected operation.

A fifth defendant was subsequently added to the case, with investigators alleging that he helped arrange travel connected to the suspected network.