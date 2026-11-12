The police have arrested three more people in the framework of investigations into a case of carrying weapons with the intent to incite terror, as well as malicious damage to property, offenses committed on November 6 in Nicosia, the police said on Thursday.

Those arrested are two men aged 20 and one aged 21.

According to the police, the three men were arrested on Tuesday and taken before the Nicosia district court on Wednesday, which issued five-day remand orders to facilitate investigations.

Two other men, both aged 20, are already under arrest.

Police investigations are ongoing.

On Sunday, the police said that shortly after midnight on November 6, four people who had their faces covered with hoods who were carrying offensive instruments, went to the home of a 32-year-old man in Nicosia.

They then broke down the front door and threw various objects inside the house and towards the 32-year-old, before fleeing.

They were arrested on Saturday, and on Sunday were remanded for eight days by the Nicosia district court.